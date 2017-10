Sept 14 (Reuters) - NORATIS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: NORATIS AG SELLS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IN DORMAGEN

* PURCHASE PRICE IS IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE

* ‍CLOSING TRANSACTION WAS FINAL IMPORTANT MILESTONE REQUIRED TO ACHIEVE REVENUE AND EARNINGS TARGETS IN FISCAL YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)