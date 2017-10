BRIEF-Noratis H1 pre-tax profit adj for IPO costs of EUR 6.9 mln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - NORATIS AG:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PRE-TAX PROFIT ADJUSTED FOR IPO COSTS OF EUR 6.9 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* H1 ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX AND IPO COSTS WAS EUR 3.3 MILLION, A MULTIPLE OF PROFIT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2016 OF EUR 0.7 MILLION​

* ‍IS PLANNING TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF AROUND 50 PERCENT OF ANNUAL NET PROFIT FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* H1 EBIT ROSE TO EUR 8.4 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF IPO COSTS, UP FROM EUR 2.8 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* NORATIS AG - ‍SHARP RISE IN PROFITS FOR H1 WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SALE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IN DORMAGEN AND OF INDIVIDUAL APARTMENTS​