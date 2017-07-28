FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc

* Norbord Inc - ‍declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20​

* Norbord Inc qtrly ‍adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share​

* Norbord Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍1.13​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Norbord Inc - ‍Scotland OSB mill remains on budget and on track to start up in second half of 2017​

* “Q2 adjusted EBITDA result is our best since 2004”

* Norbord Inc - qtrly ‍​sales $536 million versus $447 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

