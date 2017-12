BRIEF-Nordea gives higher range of savings for planned HQ move to Finland

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* SAYS EXPECTS NET PRESENT VALUE OF SAVINGS RELATED TO RESOLUTION FEES, DEPOSIT GUARANTEES ARISING FROM THE RE-DOMICILIATION TO FINLAND TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.1-1.3 BLN‍​

* SAYS THE NPV COMPARES TO EUR 1.0-1.1 BLN THAT WAS COMMUNICATED IN THE PRESS RELEASE PUBLISHED BY NORDEA ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2017

* SAYS THE RESOLUTION AND DEPOSIT GUARANTEE FEES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY EUR 60-150M COMPARED TO 2017

* SAYS FOR 2019 THE FEES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 0-70M HIGHER COMPARED TO 2017

* SAYS THESE FIGURES ARE BASED ON THE RE-DOMICILIATION TAKING PLACE ON 1 OCTOBER 2018

* SAYS EXPECTS THAT A CHANGE OF DOMICILE OF THE PARENT COMPANY OF THE NORDEA GROUP WILL, TO SOME DEGREE, AFFECT THE APPLICABLE CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS.

* SAYS STILL TOO EARLY TO HAVE A VIEW OF HOW THE TOTAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR THE NORDEA GROUP WILL BE AFFECTED BY A RE-DOMICILIATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Johnson)