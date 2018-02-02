FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Nordea says has applied for listing of Nordea Holding in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank Ab says:

* Has today, on behalf of the wholly owned subsidiary Nordea Holding Abp (“Nordea Finland”) applied for the admission of Nordea Finland’s shares to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

* Provided that the re-domiciliation is carried out and that Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen approve the application, the intention is that trading in Nordea Finland’s share will commence during the autumn. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
