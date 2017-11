Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nordex

* Ceo says our view is that the production tax credit in the u.s. Market will remain untouched

* Ceo says we see a decline in demand for our products in europe as well as outside europe in 2018

* Ceo says currently sees no reasons for further adjustments, when asked about further job cuts

* Ceo says we are very happy to have stable shareholder acciona , no comment on whether it could raise stake Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)