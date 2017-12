Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd:

* NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED (NYSE:NAT) IS LAUNCHING A RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAM WITH NAT EQUITY OFFERING AS ONE COMPONENT

* NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER LTD - ‍COMPANY AGREED TO SELL 40 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $2.75 PER SHARE​

* NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER LTD - NAT RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAM HAS BEEN UPSIZED TO $110 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: