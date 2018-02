BRIEF-Nordic banking sector to explore common payment infrastructure

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* NORDIC BANKING SECTOR TO EXPLORE COMMON PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

* SAYS ‍BANKS BEHIND INITIATIVE ARE DANSKE BANK, DNB, HANDELSBANKEN, NORDEA, OP FINANCIAL GROUP, SEB AND SWEDBANK​

* SAYS ‍A GROUP OF MAJOR SWEDISH, DANISH, NORWEGIAN AND FINNISH BANKS IS CURRENTLY EXPLORING POSSIBILITY OF ESTABLISHING A PAN-NORDIC PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPLEMENTED BY COMMON PRODUCTS​

* SAYS ‍VISION IS TO CREATE, WITHIN NORDICS, WORLD'S FIRST AREA FOR DOMESTIC AND CROSS-BORDER PAYMENTS IN MULTIPLE CURRENCIES (SEK, DKK, NOK AND EUR)​