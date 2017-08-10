FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Mines says it's board favors Firesteel's options at present
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nordic Mines says it's board favors Firesteel's options at present

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordic Mines Ab (Publ)

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says at present, board of directors favors firesteel’s options

* Nordic mines says reason for board’s favor is that firesteel’s proposal implies that co is provided with necessary capital to ensure continued operations

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says with regard to lau sus’s proposal, board does not want to reject it at present time

* Nordic mines recommends that feasibility studies, technical description and benefits versus firesteel proposal be implemented before a further gm

* Nordic mines ab (publ) says lau su should also undertake to guarantee an amount of $3 million, as proposed by lau su Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

