Dec 11 (Reuters) - NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA:

* BETALUTIN® SHOWS STRONG CLINICAL PROFILE IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY INDOLENT NHL AND FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* ‍UPDATED DATA CONTINUE TO HIGHLIGHT BETALUTIN®‘S STRONG CLINICAL PROFILE AS A SINGLE AGENT FOR TREATMENT OF R/R INHL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)