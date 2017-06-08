FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family and formation of special committee

* Says group has not made a proposal to company regarding any such transaction

* Nordstrom Inc - board of directors has formed a special committee comprised of independent directors to act on behalf of company

* Nordstrom - special committee has retained Centerview Partners LLC to serve as its financial advisor, Sidley Austin LLP to serve as its legal counsel

* Nordstrom - ‍ members of Nordstrom family have formed a group to explore possibility of pursuing a involving acquisition by group of 100% of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

