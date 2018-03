BRIEF-Nordstrom Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.89 Including Items

March 1 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* NORDSTROM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89 INCLUDING ITEMS

* TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES FOR Q4 INCREASED 2.6 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASE) $3.30 TO $3.55

* NORDSTROM - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUD IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH CORPORATE TAX REFORM CONSISTING OF $0.25 CHARGE PRIMARILY RELATED TO INCOME TAX PROVISION

* NORDSTROM - QTRLY RESULTS ALSO INCLUDE ONE-TIME PRETAX INVESTMENT IN ITS EMPLOYEES OF $16 MILLION OR $0.06

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES UP 0.5 PERCENT TO 1.5 PERCENT

* NORDSTROM- BEGINNING Q1 2018, PLANS TO MAKE REPORTING CHANGES LIKE ALLOCATION OF CREDIT BUSINESS TO NORDSTROM FULL-PRICE, NORDSTROM OFF-PRICE BUSINESSES

* REPORTING CHANGES NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT TOTAL COMPANY NET EARNINGS, EARNINGS PER SHARE, FINANCIAL POSITION OR CASH FLOWS

* WILL ALSO ADOPT REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING CHANGES BEGINNING IN FISCAL 2018

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.62 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOES NOT PLAN TO REPURCHASE ANY SHARES WHILE MEMBERS OF NORDSTROM FAMILY EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF A“GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: