FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Nordstrom says committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom says committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* Nordstrom - in connection with moratorium statute waiver, special committee required members of Nordstrom Family who are part of group enter agreement with co

* Nordstrom - committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement with co containing non-disclosure, non-use, standstill provisions

* Nordstrom -standstill provisions of letter agreement prevent members of group from taking certain actions from date of letter agreement until Jan 31, 2019

* Nordstrom - ‍letter agreement provides that, after January 31, 2019, group automatically disbands and may no longer rely on moratorium statute waiver​ Source text: (bit.ly/2rZuXtH) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.