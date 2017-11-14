FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 2:41 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of previously announced exchange offers and increase in aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued to $750,000,000

* Norfolk Southern Corp - has increased cap on principal amount of new notes to be issued in exchange offers from $600 million to $750 million

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍exchange offers are scheduled to expire on November 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.