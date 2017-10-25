FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.75
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.64 billion

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly merchandising revenue was $‍1.60​ billion versus $1.55 billion

* Qtrly ‍railway operating revenues of $2.7 billion increased 6 percent compared with third-quarter 2016​

* Qtrly ‍operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 65.9 percent​

* Qtrly ‍coal revenue $449 million versus $397 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

