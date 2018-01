BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Reports Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $1.69

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp:

* NORFOLK SOUTHERN REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $13.79

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69

* Q4 REVENUE $2.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.61 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍RAILWAY OPERATING REVENUES OF $2.7 BILLION INCREASED 7 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FOURTH-QUARTER 2016​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO WAS 67.7 PERCENT, A 170 BASIS POINT IMPROVEMENT OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* QTRLY MERCHANDISING REVENUE WAS $‍1,576​ MILLION VERSUS $1,504 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY COAL REVENUE WAS $‍426​ MILLION VERSUS $403 MILLION LAST YEAR