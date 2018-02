Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norrep Investment Management Group Inc:

* NORREP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP INC., (“NIMG”), PARENT COMPANY OF NORREP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. (“NCM”) ANNOUNCES MERGER TO CREATE A DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM WITH APPROXIMATELY $4 BILLION IN AUM

* NORREP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - TO MERGE BUSINESS WITH CUMBERLAND PARTNERS, PERRON & PARTNERS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PERRON ASSET MANAGEMENT & AFFILIATES