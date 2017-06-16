FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Norsat International says Hytera's amended buyout offer for $11.50/shr
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat International says Hytera's amended buyout offer for $11.50/shr

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc

* Norsat International - Says amended offer is to acquire Norsat (not 'Hytera') for cash consideration of $11.50 per share

* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.50 per share

* Norsat International - To increase both Norsat and Hytera termination fees from $2.5 million to $3.0 million, respectively

* Norsat International - Independent directors have determined that based on amended offer from Hytera, Privet subsequent acquisition proposal ceases to be a superior proposal

* Norsat International - there can be no assurance that amended offer will lead to execution of further amendment of amended agreement with Hytera Source text: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.