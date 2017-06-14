FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management
June 14, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc

* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management

* Says Hytera has right but not obligation to amend terms for period of 5 business days expiring June 20, 2017

* Says special committee have reviewed and considered an updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management

* Independent directors determined privet subsequent acquisition proposal constitutes a "superior proposal" as defined in amended arrangement agreement

* Says has delivered written notice to Hytera of determination of independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

