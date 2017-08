Aug 8 (Reuters) - North American Nickel Inc

* North American Nickel announces private placement

* Entered into an agreement to complete a non-brokered private placement of 40.98 million units at a price of $0.075 per unit

* Entered into an agreement to complete a non-brokered private placement of 40.98 million units at a price of $0.075 per unit

* To use net proceeds for commencement of work program, more exploration, drilling activities at Maniitsoq project in Greenland