Nov 3 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd:

* Production and profits increase at North American Palladium with the announcement of its third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.19

* Q3 revenue c$70.7 million versus c$48.5 million

* North American Palladium - ‍co's previously stated 2017 guidance of palladium production between 180,000 ounces and 190,000 ounces remains unchanged​