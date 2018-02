BRIEF-North Media Sees 2018 ‍EBIT ex-Items At Dkk 60 Mln-95 Mln​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - North Media A/S:

* ‍NEW MARKET SITUATION AND STRATEGIC FOCUS IMPROVE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2017 AND STRENGTHEN BASIS FOR HEAVILY IMPROVED EARNINGS IN 2018​

* ‍IN 2018, GROUP EXPECTS TO SEE HEAVY GROWTH IN BOTH REVENUE AND EARNINGS​

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN DKK 1,090 MILLION AND DKK 1,155 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE BETWEEN DKK 60 MILLION AND DKK 95 MILLION.​

* ‍REVENUE OF DKK 899 MILLION IN 2017 - A 2% INCREASE ON 2016​

* ‍EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS WENT UP BY DKK 26 MILLION IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)