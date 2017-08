BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17

June 14 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc

* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q1 SALES C$476.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$470.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT, QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED 7.5% AND WERE UP 2.0% ON A SAME STORE BASIS​

* QTRLY ‍FOOD SALES INCREASED 8.6% AND WERE UP 2.1% ON A SAME STORE BASIS​

* NORTH WEST COMPANY SEES 2017 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, EXCLUSIVE OF ROADTOWN WHOLESALE TRADING, NORTH STAR AIR ACQUISITIONS TO BE IN $80.0 MILLION RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: