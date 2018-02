Feb 15 (Reuters) - Northern New Energy Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC​

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD DECREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF ABOUT 50% FOR FY ​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ABSENCE OF ONE-OFF GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF UNITS ENGAGED IN CATERING BUSINESS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: