Feb 1 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC QTRLY PRELIMINARY ‍TOTAL NET PRODUCTION OF 1,540,237 BOE VERSUS 1,259,274 BOE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: