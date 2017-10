Sept 26 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc:

* Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Reports 9.5 percent stake in Great Elm Capital Group Inc as of September 18, 2017- SEC filing

* ‍Northern Right Capital Management says acquired shares in Great Elm Capital based on belief that shares represented "attractive investment opportunity"​ Source text : [bit.ly/2xukjOP] Further company coverage: