BRIEF-Northern Technologies International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
#Regulatory News
November 20, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Northern Technologies International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Northern Technologies International Corp

* Northern Technologies International Corp reports financial results for fiscal 2017 and announces quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2018 sales $46 million to $47 million

* Northern Technologies International Corp - ‍for fiscal year ending Aug 31, 2018, expects net income to be in range of $1.10 and $1.15 per share​

* Northern Technologies International Corp - qtrly ‍consolidated net sales increased 14.5 pct to $10.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

