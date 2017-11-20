BRIEF-Northern Technologies International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Northern Technologies International Corp
* Northern Technologies International Corp reports financial results for fiscal 2017 and announces quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Sees fy 2018 sales $46 million to $47 million
* Northern Technologies International Corp - for fiscal year ending Aug 31, 2018, expects net income to be in range of $1.10 and $1.15 per share
* Northern Technologies International Corp - qtrly consolidated net sales increased 14.5 pct to $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: