BRIEF-Northern Trust Corp Posts Q4 Earnings $1.51/Shr

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $1.51

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $396 MILLION VERSUS $329.3 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $1,440.5 MILLION VERSUS $1,246.4 MILLION

* QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 15.1 PERCENT COMPARED TO 11.9 PERCENT

* AT QUARTER-END, TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT $1,161.0 BILLION VERSUS $1,125.1 BILLION AT Q3 END

* AT QUARTER-END, ‘ADVANCED APPROACH’ COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 13.5 PERCENT VERSUS 13.3 PERCENT AT Q3-END

* IN Q4 2017 CO REPORTED $53.1 MILLION BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES AS A RESULT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT ‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31, REVENUE VIEW $1.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: