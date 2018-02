BRIEF-Northisle Forms Joint Venture With Freeport-Mcmoran Mineral Properties Canada

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Northisle Copper And Gold Inc:

* NORTHISLE FORMS A JOINT VENTURE WITH FREEPORT-MCMORAN MINERAL PROPERTIES CANADA INC ON ITS PEMBERTON HILLS COPPER PROPERTY

* NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD - ‍UNDER JV TERMS, FREEPORT MAY EARN UP TO 65% INTEREST IN PEMBERTON PROPERTY BY FUNDING CAD24 MILLION EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES​

* NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD - UPON COMPLETION OF FIRST OPTION, A JOINT VENTURE CO TO BE FORMED TO OPERATE PROPERTY UNDER SHAREHOLDER'S AGREEMENT