July 4 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc:

* Negotiated long-term enhanced dispatch contract with independent electricity system operator for Northland's 120MW cogeneration facility

* LTEDC expires in 2021 and replaces facility's previous contract with ontario electricity financial corporation

* Under deal, facility will operate in dispatchable mode rather than baseload; change in operations will not impact any jobs at facility