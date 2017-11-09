FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2017 / 3:56 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Northland Power reports Q3 sales C$295.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc

* Q3 sales C$295.2 million

* Northland Power reports 23% higher third quarter gross profit and 13% higher adjusted EBITDA

* Q3 revenue view C$291.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be in range of $710 million to $750 million

* ‍Continues to expect free cash flow per share to be in range of $1.18 to $1.30 per share in 2017​

* ‍Board plans to increase co’s dividend for first dividend payable in January 2018 by 11% to $0.10 per share monthly​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
