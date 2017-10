Oct 30 (Reuters) - Northrim Bancorp Inc

* Northrim Bancorp earns $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in 3Q17; gains from sale of subsidiary boost profits

* Northrim Bancorp Inc - ‍net interest income in Q3 of 2017 increased 5% to $14.9 million as compared to both preceding quarter and same quarter a year ago​