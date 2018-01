Jan 29 (Reuters) - Northrim Bancorp Inc:

* NORTHRIM BANCORP EARNS $13.2 MILLION, OR $1.88 PER DILUTED SHARE, IN 2017 GAIN FROM SALE OF SUBSIDIARY, REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, AND OTHER NON-OPERATING ITEMS IMPACT PROFITS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 6% TO $14.7 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $13.9 MILLION IN YEAR AGO QUARTER​