July 14 (Reuters) - Northrim Bancorp Inc

* Northrim Bancorp Inc to redeem $8 million trust preferred securities

* Northrim Bancorp Inc says TRUPS bears interest at a floating rate of 90-day LIBOR plus 3.15%, became callable in 2008 and has a final maturity of May 15, 2033