Aug 14 (Reuters) - Northrim Bancorp Inc

* Northrim Bancorp to sell Northrim Benefits Group to Acrisure

* Northrim Bancorp Inc - ‍selling its interest in NBG’s assets for $4.6 million​

* Northrim Bancorp Inc - ‍current management and staff of NBG will remain in place following transaction, which closed on August 14, 2017​