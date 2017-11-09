FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe announces Q3 loss per share $0.12
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe announces Q3 loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Northstar Realty Europe announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 same store sales fell 5.2 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Northstar Realty Europe -‍ On Nov 6, David Hamamoto, chairman of board of NRE, informed board of his decision to retire, effective as of Jan 11, 2018​

* Northstar Realty Europe - On Nov 8, board approved, effective as of Jan 11, 2018, appointment of Richard B. Saltzman as chairman of board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.