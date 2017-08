Aug 9 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT

* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q2 2017 financial results, same door NOI growth of 3.9%, improved leverage and fair value gain of $92 million

* Northview Apartment REIT qtrly ‍FFO per unit - diluted $0.54​

* Northview Apartment REIT qtrly ‍total NOI $48.3 million versus $46.8 million​

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: