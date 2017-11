Nov 2 (Reuters) - Northwest Bancshares Inc

* Northwest appoints president and chief operating officer

* Northwest bancshares- Ronald J. Seiffert has been hired to serve as president and COO of Northwest Bancshares, Inc and Northwest Bank​

* Northwest Bancshares-upon seiffert's arrival, William J. Wagner, chairman, president and CEO, will remain as chairman and CEO of both Co and Northwest Bank​