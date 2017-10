Oct 23 (Reuters) - Northwest Bancshares Inc:

* NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* NORTHWEST BANCSHARES - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 7.7%, TO $83.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2017, FROM $77.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2016​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S