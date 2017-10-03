FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units
October 3, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Reit

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT- announced today a public offering of 11.4 million trust units at a price of $10.95 per unit

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT - intends to use proceeds with existing resources to repay secured operating facility in amount of about $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

