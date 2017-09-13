FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on September 13, 2017 co issued and sold $100 million aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​ - SEC filing

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes‍​ consists of $25 million aggregate principal amount of 2.822 pct secured medium-term notes due 2027

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes‍​ also consists of $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.685 pct secured medium-term notes due 2047 Source text: [bit.ly/2fjg26A] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.