Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* NORTHWOODS ENERGY, A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, ANNOUNCES ITS ACQUISITION OF SM ENERGY’S POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSETS FOR $500 MILLION

* NORTHWOODS ENERGY LLC - ACQUISITION COMPRISED OF OVER 112,200 PREDOMINANTLY CONTIGUOUS NET ACRES OF LEASEHOLD IN CONVERSE, CAMPBELL, JOHNSON COUNTIES