BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon granted development licenses for Arctic offshore farming

* The Directorate of Fisheries has today granted 7.68 development licenses (5,990 tonnes MAB) for the development of Arctic Offshore Farming

* Because the project has been scaled down to about half of the original project size and the capital requirements have been significantly reduced, Aker has chosen not to move further into the pilot and realization phase

* Aker Solutions will continue as a technology and collaboration partner in the project

* NRS is working towards a goal of putting the first fish in the sea during the summer of 2020