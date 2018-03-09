FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon granted development licenses for Arctic offshore farming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa:

* The Directorate of Fisheries has today granted 7.68 development licenses (5,990 tonnes MAB) for the development of Arctic Offshore Farming

* Because the project has been scaled down to about half of the original project size and the capital requirements have been significantly reduced, Aker has chosen not to move further into the pilot and realization phase

* Aker Solutions will continue as a technology and collaboration partner in the project

* NRS is working towards a goal of putting the first fish in the sea during the summer of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

