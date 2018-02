BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q4 EBIT misses forecast, 2017 dividend lags

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa:

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON Q4 OPERATIONAL EBIT NOK ‍95​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 111 MILLION) VS YEAR-AGO NOK 101 MILLION

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON EXPECTS 2018 HARVEST VOLUME ‍42,500​ TONNES (REUTERS POLL 41,917) VERSUS JAN GUIDANCE 42,500 TONNES

* ‍BIOMASS IN SEA IS 26 PER CENT HIGHER COMPARED TO END OF SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON PROPOSES NOK ‍5.20​ PER SHARE IN DIVIDEND FOR 2017 (REUTERS POLL NOK 7.89) VS NOK 9.50 FOR 2016

* ‍INTEREST-BEARING DEBT INCREASED BY MNOK 94T O MNOK 633 AFTER BIOMASS INCREASED BY 3,869 TONNES​

* ‍RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED FOR LAST FOUR QUARTERS IS 40 PER CENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)