BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon site hit by suspected ISA disease

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Suspicion of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) at the Store Kvalfjord site in region north

* Farming operations in region north has suspicion of fish disease ISA at Store Kvalfjord site in Finnmark​

* ‍site contains 0.43 million fish with an average weight of 2.2 kilograms​

* Awaiting confirmation of analyses from analysis company for a final ascertainment of ISA​

* ‍consequences of a possible disease detection are therefore difficult to estimate at this point in time​

* ‍Continues to work to identify extent of infection and will come back to consequences in an updated stock exchange notice​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)