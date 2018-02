Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon CFO Ola Loe said on Tuesday:

* NORWAY ROYAL SALMON HAS SOLD NEARLY 2,000 TONNES OF ITS 2018 SALMON OUTPUT ON CONTRACTS, WITH PRICE CLOSE TO NOK 60/KILO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)