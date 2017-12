Dec 12 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* NORWAY‘S FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY SUSPECTS OUTBREAK OF ISA SALMON DISEASE AT RAUMA STAMFISK AS

* ISA IS NOT HARMFULL TO HUMANS, BUT CAN LEAD TO A CULL OF FISH AT A SITE HIT BY THE DISEASE Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2AvbyX9 (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)