FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway's Orkla sells Denmark's K-salat to Stryhns A/S
Sections
Featured
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
REUTERS SUMMIT
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Zimbabwe
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2017 / 1:42 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Norway's Orkla sells Denmark's K-salat to Stryhns A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa said in a statement:

* Orkla sells K-Salat to Stryhns A/S

* Orkla Foods Denmark has entered into an agreement with Stryhns A/S on the sale of K-Salat

* The purpose of the sale is to concentrate activities on fewer categories

* K-Salat has a product portfolio of salad spreads, mayonnaise, remoulade, dressings and potato salads in Denmark

* Under the agreement, Stryhns A/S will take over the factory with around 100 employees in Havnsø, Vestsjælland

* The transaction is expected to be completed in early December 2017, and the entity will be consolidated into the buyer’s financial statements as from 1 December 2017

* The price of the transaction was not disclosed Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.