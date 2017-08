BRIEF-‍Norwegian Air Shuttle sells 4.7 mln shares in ​Norwegian Finans Holding

June 29 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA

* ‍NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE SELLS 4.7 MILLION SHARES IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA ​

* EXPIRATION DATE OF CASH SETTLED TOTAL RETURN SWAP AGREEMENT IS 29TH OF JUNE 2018.

* TRANSACTION UNDER A CASH SETTLED TOTAL RETURN SWAP AGREEMENT WITH DANSKE BANK AS COUNTERPARTY AT NOK 76.75 PER SHARE​

* AFTER TRANSACTION NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE HOLDS VOTING RIGHTS FOR 32.6 MILLION SHARES IN NOFI, CONSTITUTING 17.5 PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ALSO HOLDS ECONOMIC INTEREST IN 37.3 MILLION SHARES, CONSTITUTING 20 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL