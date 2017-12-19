FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Air-Sold 2 mln shares in Norwegian Finans Holding​
December 19, 2017 / 4:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Air-Sold 2 mln shares in Norwegian Finans Holding​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

19 des (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:

* HAS SOLD 2,000,000 SHARES IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA under a Cash Settled Total Return Swap agreement with Danske Bank as counterparty at NOK 92.50 pr share.

* Says the expiration date of the Cash Settled Total Return Swap agreement is 21 December 2018.

* Says following the transaction Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA owns 30,623,739 shares in NOFI, constituting about 16.4 per cent of the issued share capital.​ Further company coverage:

Reporting by Henrik Stolen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
